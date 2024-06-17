Tri-Valley Joint Fire District formed to support Dresden and local townships.

DRESDEN − The Village of Dresden, Cass Township and Jefferson Township in Muskingum County, and Washington Township in Coshocton County have announced the formation of the Tri-Valley Joint Fire District.

The new district will serve all the above-mentioned areas just as the Dresden Fire Department does today. Under the new fire districts, a representative from each government entity will sit on a fire board and allow every resident to have a voice in how their fire district is operated, according to a news release.

As the new district begins operations there are no increased costs to the residents they serve. The fire board and district personnel will evaluate, plan and release details in the future. The Dresden Fire Department equipment and building will be leased to the district and there will be no lapse in service during the transition.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Area fire departments working to form a new district