Tri-County Mall's future, Saks building renovation: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

In the age of online shopping, Greater Cincinnati malls have become a dying breed. Well, everywhere except for Kenwood Towne Centre.

Sydney Franklin here with a question on everyone’s mind: What do we do with all the other vacant mall spaces around town?Two Texas-based developers thought they had an answer in their $1 billion plan to re-imagine Springdale’s Tri-County Mall as the mixed-use Artisan Village. But now the project is caught up in litigation and the site could be up for sale.

With the fate of the region’s largest redevelopment unclear, another developer has swooped in to try and turn the mall into a convention center and hundreds of apartments.

The real kicker, though, is that the site is located just SIX MINUTES from the recently renovated Sharonville Convention Center. So that leads me to another question we’ll have to explore if this goes through – how many convention centers is too many?

What else you need to know Tuesday, March 19

🌤️ Weather: High of 54. Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.

🥤 Goodbye, Pepsi: Gold Star joins Skyline in switching to Coca-Cola products.

📝 Cincinnati City Council slated to vote on $30M renovation of Downtown's old Saks building.

⚕️ Cincinnati Health provides form to trace possible measles spread from 'Disney on Ice' show.

🎙️ 'Like a family barbecue': Opening Day Parade grand marshal Dmitri Young recalls '99 Reds.

Today's Top Stories

