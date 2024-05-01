Tri-City Herald death notices May 1, 2024

Darlene K. Turner

Darlene Kay Turner, 76, of Kennewick, died April 30 at home.

She was born in Saginaw, Mich., and lived in Kennewick for two years.

She was a cosmetologist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Williamson

James Richard Williamson, 69, of Pasco, died April 29 at home.

He was born in Renton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2015.

He was a retired drywall contractor.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Geneva M. Greager

Geneva Marie Greager, 95, of Kennewick, died April 27 in Kennewick.

She was born in Missoula, Mont., and was a retired administrator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Crystal F. Graves

Crystal Fae Graves, 89, of Kennewick, died April 29 at home.

She was born in Carlton, Wash., and lived in Kennewick for a year.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beulah M. Flory

Beulah M. Flory, 87, of Kennewick, died April 26 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Moxee and lived in Kennewick since the early 1960s.

She was a retired house cleaner.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dianne S. Wright

Dianne Sherrie Wright, 85, of Richland, died April 29 at home.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in Richland for 32 years.

She was the owner and operator of Wright’s Desert Gold Motel and RV Park.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sven C. Leland

Sven Claire Leland, 31, of Mattawa, died April 29 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Mattawa for 31 years.

He was a farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James Grimes

James Grimes, 85, of Grandview, died April 29 in Grandview.

He was born in Cashmere and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired welder in the construction industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Rex E. Corliss

Rex Erwin Corliss, 84, of Benton City, died April 29 in Richland.

He was born in Bath, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was a retired Teamster with the Teamsters Union #839.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John C. Blessing

John Charles Blessing, 90, of Kennewick, died April 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

He was a retired plant planner at Chevron Chemical.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores L. Allen

Dolores Lavin Allen, 91, of Richland, died April 26 in Richland.

She was born in Amacuzac, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.