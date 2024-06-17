Tri-City Herald death notices June 17, 2024

Travis L. Shearer

Travis Lee Shearer, 32, of Pasco, died June 13 in Pasco.

Her was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a construction laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Edmund R. Oster

Edmund Raymond Oster, 93, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Anamoose, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was a retired bus driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter R. Bratton

Walter Richard Bratton, 90, of Grandview, died June 14 in Seattle.

He was born in Toponas, Colo., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was retired from the sheriff’s department.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Soubanh Phichith

Soubanh Phichith, 56, of Kennewick, died June 8 in Richland.

He was born in Champassak, Laos, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a forklift operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marianne L. Esche

Marianne Louise Esche, 84, of Prosser, died June 15 at Life Care of Kennewick.

She was born in Bristol, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.

She was a former agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gale A. Brandner

Gale Arthur Brandner, 57, of Richland, died June 8 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a cashier for Goodwill Industries.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen L. Thomas Sr.

Stephen Leon Thomas Sr., 68, of Pahrump. N.V., died June 15 in Grandview.

He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a former heavy equipment operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.