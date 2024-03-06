Tri-City Herald death notices March 6-7, 2024

Gary L. Olels

Gary Lee Olels, 79, of Richland, died March 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in Richland for 30 years.

He was the retired owner and administrator of his own business.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia R. Soto

Sylvia Rosa Soto, 60, of Pasco, died March 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Rio Grande City, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria A. Lopez

Maria Alicia Lopez, 74, of Grandview, died March 1 in Grandview.

She was born in Mexico and was a lifelong Grandview resident.

She was a home care provide for Consumer Direct.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia J. Hill

Virginia Jane Hill, 78, of Richland, died Feb. 23 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward E. Coyne

Edward Elmer Coyne, 86, of Kennewick, died March 1 at home.

He was born in Oroville, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1985.

He was a retired engineer at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Diaz Mendoza

Mary Diaz Mendoza, 76, of Pasco, died March 1 in Richland.

She was born in Hanford, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.

She was a retired laborer at Gentry’s.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey A. Roberts

Jeffrey A. Roberts, 67, of West Richland, died Feb. 29 in West Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

He was a retired manufacturing foreman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.