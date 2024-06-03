Tri-City Herald death notices June 1 to 3, 2024

Albert F. Noonan

Albert Francis Noon, 80, of Richland, died May 5 in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma Park, Md., and lived in Richland for 45 years.

He was a retired manager at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Catalina Lemus Mendoza

Catalina Lemus Mendoza, 81, of Pasco, died May 29 in Richland.

She was born in San Antonio, Michoacan, Mexico.

She was a retired childcare worker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenna J. Faulkner-Stratton

Glenna Jean Faulkner-Stratton, 77, of Kennewick, died May 22 in Kennewick.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Verl L. Goodwin

Verl Lester Goodwin, 88, of Eltopia, died May 27 in Richland.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 80 years.

He was a retired electrician for IBEW Local 112.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Essie M. Glover

Essie Marie Glover, 61, of West Richland, died May 30 in Richland.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 13 years.

She was disabled.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Keely D. Dearinger

Keely Dawn Dearinger, 60, of Richland, died May 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Vancouver, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

She was the vice president for Mid-Columbia Warehouses, Inc.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.