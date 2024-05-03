Tri-City Herald death notices May 2, 2024

Barbara Miller

Barbara Miller, 82, of Prosser, died May 2 in Prosser.

She was born in Wapato and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired secretary.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn ‘Katie’ Reynolds

Kathryn “Katie” Reynolds, 48, of Grandview, died May 2 in Grandview.

She was born in Ephrata, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie L. Sternitzky

Jimmie Lee Sternitzky, 60, of Connell, died April 30 in Pasco.

He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired custodian at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas R. Dixon

Douglas Roy Dixon, 69, of Richland, died April 20 in Richland.

He was born in Dallas, Ore., and lived in Richland for years.

He was a retired engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lois A. Pedersen

Lois Ann Pedersen, 71, of the Tri-Cities, died April 29.

She lived in the Tri Cities area for 50 years and was a record keeping clerk at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel J. Colon

Daniel John Colon, 53, of Walla Walla, died April 19 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Walla Walla area.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John P. Watkins

John Perry Watkins, 54, died May 2.

He was a manager in the food service industry and lived in the Tri-Cities area for over 20 years.

The Neptune Society is in charge of arrangements.

Judith L. Manley Owens

Judith Lynn Manley Owens, 82, of Benton City, died May 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Townsend, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

She was a retired office manager.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.