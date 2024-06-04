Tri-City Herald death notices June 4, 2024

Kathy A. Noyes

Kathy Ann Noyes, 78, of Kennewick, died May 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

She was a retired office manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lyle E. Kensler

Lyle Earl Kensler, 82, of Kennewick, died June 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Dupree, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 30 years.

He was a National Guard veteran and retired agency field executive for State Farm Insurance Co.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mladen Munder

Mladen Munder, 68, of West Richland, died May 30 in West Richland.

He was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a retired driver at Munder Trucking.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard L. Walker

Richard Lee Walker, 78, of Kennewick, died May 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tacoma and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired electrical engineer at the Hanford Site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William T. Higgins Jr.

William Thomas Higgins Jr., 84, of Burbank, died June 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Fresno, Calif., lived in the Tri-Cities area for 37 years.

He was an Air National Guard veteran and retired pastor.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Constance I. Holt

Constance Irene Holt, 82, of West Richland, died June 2 in West Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 7 years.

She was a retired teacher aide.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Edwards

Donald Eugene Edwards, 83, of Pasco, died May 31 in Pasco.

He was born in Genesee, Idaho and lived in the Tri-Cities for 7 years.

He was a retired laborer.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.