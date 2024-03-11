Tri-City Herald death notices March 10, 2024

Connie E. Carson

Connie E. Carson, 80, of Kennewick, died March 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Wyoming and lived in the Tri-Cities over 30 years.

She was a retired human resource specialist at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary C. Edmondson

Mary Cynthia Edmondson, 89, of Kennewick, died March 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick

She was born in Lake City, Tenn., and lived in Kennewick since 2017.

She was a retired special education para-educator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathy A. Butler

Kathy Ann Butler, 79, of Finley, died March 7 at home.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Chuck’s Truck Repair.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lorenzo Espinoza

Lorenzo Espinoza, 80, of Sunnyside, died March 8 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Progreso, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired nuclear plant mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.