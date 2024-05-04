Tri-City Herald death notices May 4, 2024

Amber M. Rodriguez

Amber Marie Rodriguez, 31, of West Richland, died April 22 in West Richland.

She was born in Yakima and lived in West Richland for four years.

She was a paraeducator at William Wiley Elementary School.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Martin L. West

Martin Luther West, 87, of Richland, died April 21 in Richland.

He was born in Waco, Texas, and lived in Richland for 42 years.

He was a self employed.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Celia M. Gruis

Celia Marie Gruis, 66, of West Richland, died May 1 in Richland.

She lived in West Richland for 20 years and was a retired supervisor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bill D. Garner

Bill David Garner, 82, of Kennewick, died April 24 in Kennewick.

He was born in La Puente, Calif., and lived in Richland for 13 years.

He was a retired plant manager of American Steel.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roberta M. Kinney

Roberta Mae Kinney, 88, of Benton City, died May 2 in Benton City.

She was born in West Plains, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 76 years.

She was a retired clerk.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vera M. Penick

Vera Marie Penick, 90, of Richland, died May 2 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Richville, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 11 years.

She was a retired elementary teacher’s aide.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.