Tri-City Herald death notices June 7-8, 2024

Christian D. Kimbrough

Christian Dubois Kimbrough, 93, died May 30.

He was a sheet metal worker and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 9 years.

The Neptune Society of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

William T. Few

William Thomas Few, 78, of Richland, died May 31 in Richland.

He was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in Richland for 12 years.

He was a retired custodial maintenance worker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Joanne Rea

Joanne Rea, 80., of Grandview, died June 7 in Grandview.

She was born in Sedro Woolley and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a retired nurse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Simmelink

Terry Simmelink, 78, of Kennewick, died June 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Deer Lodge, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 70 years.

He was a retired entertainer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Todd W. Herzog

Todd William Herzog, 73, of Kennewick, died June 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bethlehem, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for six years.

He was a retired certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) for Pacific NW Anesthesia Services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.