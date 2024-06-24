Tri-City Herald death notices June 24, 2024

Maria Leticia Suares Villanueva

Maria Leticia Suares Villanueva, 51, of Pasco, died June 19 at Harborview Medical Center.

She was born in Venustiano Carranza, Mexico and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary A. Johnson

Mary Alicia Johnson, 89, of Pasco, died June 19 in Pasco.

She was born in Spokane and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired Inn Keeper.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry L. Ogden

Terry Lynn Ogden, 77, of Kennewick, died June 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Payette, Idaho and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired teacher for Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald R. McBride

Ronald Roger McBride, 79, of Kennewick, died on June 18.

He was born in Las Vegas, Nev., and lived in the Tri-Cities and Yuma, Ariz. for 12 years.

He was a retired electrician with Local IBEW 570.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Bigelow

Shirley Bigelow, 87, of Richland, died June 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lidgerwood, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.

She was a retired elementary school secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.