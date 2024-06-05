Tri-City Herald death notices June 5, 2024

Joan K. Berg

Joan Kay Berg, 83, of Richland, died June 2 at home.

She was born in Massillon, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.

She was a retired teacher for the Richland School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Ham

Mary Elnora Ham, 73, of Kennewick, died June 3 at Creekstone Senior Living.

She was born in Santa Fe, N.M., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bryan A. Carrow

Bryan Anthony Carrow, 60, of Kennewick, died May 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland.

He was born in Baltimore, MD, and lived in Kennewick for the past three years.

He was a commercial fisherman.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald E. Baker

Ronald Edmund Baker, 81, of Pasco, died May 31 at home.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1969.

He was a retired New York Life Insurance agent.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard B. S. Ring

Richard Barry Sean Ring, 55, of Grandview, died June 1.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Grandview for many years.

He was a retired owner/operator semi truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.