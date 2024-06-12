Tri-City Herald death notices June 11, 2024

Roger C. Bugbee

Roger Clark Bugbee, 85, of Kennewick, died June 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sherbrooke, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 14 years.

He was a retired electrician for Seattle City Light Company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda D. Irby

Linda Diane Irby, 68, of Pasco, died June 8 in Spokane.

She was born in Moses Lake and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.

She was a retired retail manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon J. Morris

Sharon Jean Morris, 72, of Kennewick, died June 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a former Avon representative.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick ‘Pat’ N. Prudhomme

Patrick “Pat” Neil Prudhomme, 75, of Pasco, died June 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

The U.S. Army Reserves veteran was a fencing contractor with Prudhomme Fencing.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorn D. Hamblin

Dorn David Hamblin, 76, of Pasco, died June 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

He was a retired accountant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James E. Boggan

James Earl Boggan, 57, of Pasco, died June 7 at home.

He was born in Trenton, N.J., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1995.

He was a maintenance technician and chef.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Audrey M. Blegen

Audrey Mae Blegen, 93, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wilton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

She was a retired medical technologist.

CODA Alternative Cremation & Funeral, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Pelayo

Jose Pelayo, 60, of Richland, died June 6 in Richland.

He was born in Mexico and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 30 years.

He was a general contractor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton Moore

Clinton Moore, 103, of Ephrata, died June 6 in Richland.

He was born in Parma, Idaho, and was a retired upholstery business owner.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

JoeAnn Bjerke

JoeAnn Bjerke, 97, of Kennewick, died June 6 at Ciel Memory Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Nehalem, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

She worked as a new accounts supervisor in banking until her retirement.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.