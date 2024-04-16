Tri-City Herald death notices April 15, 2024

Priscilla MacHugh

Priscilla MacHugh, 83, of Richland, died April 9 in Richland.

She was born in Yreka, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 63 years.

She was self-employed in the agricultural industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Darryl Z. Wilson

Darryl Zane Wilson, 83, of Sunnyside, died April 13 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired forklift operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Caton

Mary Elizabeth Caton, 92, died April 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Yakima area most of her life.

She was a retired executive secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David R. Gibson

David R. Gibson, 68, of Richland, died April 10 in Richland.

He was born in Whittier, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 45 years.

He was a retired minister.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Giraldo G. Betancourt Sanchez

Giraldo Gilberto Betancourt Sanchez, 50, of Pasco, died April 13 in Richland.

He was born in Calimete, Matanzas, Cuba, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

He was a meat processor at Tyson Foods.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Briggs Thomas Ward

Briggs Thomas Ward of Finley died April 13 at Sacred Heart in Spokane.

He was 64 days old.

He was born in Richland to Arland and Autumn Ward.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James E. Drake

James Ernest Drake, 76, of Pasco, died April 11 in Pasco.

He was born in Gary, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

The U.S. Marine veteran was retired from the Bureau of Reclamation.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sonya L. Green

Sonya Latrece Green, 54, of Kennewick, died March 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy J. Birdwell

Patsy J. Birdwell, 87, of Yakima, died April 10 in Yakima.

She was born in Centralia and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired laundry attendant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Bernadine Gower

Bernadine Gower, 99, of Richland, died April 8 in Richland.

She was born in Springdale, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 68 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William L. Hoyt

William Leighton Hoyt, 93, of Richland, died April 9 in Richland.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in Richland for 15 years.

He was a retired customs officer.

Compassionate Cremation Society of Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Mary R. Turner

Mary Ruth Turner, 80, of Pasco, died April 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Naples, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

She was a retired janitor at the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith R. Price

Keith Robinson Price, 93, of Kennewick, died April 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Oxnard, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.

He was a retired environmental scientist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl L. Haken

Cheryl Lynn Haken, 75, of Kennewick, died April 9.

She was born in Colville, Wash., and lived in Kennewick for 25 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Howard B. Herigstad

Howard Bruce Herigstad, 74, of West Richland, died April 8.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired lead mechanic.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.