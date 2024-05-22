Tri-City Herald death notices May 21, 2024

Emanuel ‘Bill’ J. Ziegler

Emanuel “Bill” John Ziegler, 77, of Kennewick, died May 14 in Enterprise, Ore.

He was born in Harvey, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

The Army Reserves veteran was the retired superintendent for Central Pre-Mix.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Olive ‘Ann’ Anderson

Olive “Ann” Anderson, 87, of Kennewick, died May 17 in Richland.

She was born in Henderson, Ken., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

She was a retired senior commercial specialist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kris Grow

Kris Grow, 70, of Burbank, died May 19 in Richland.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities-Burbank area since 1975.

He was a retired pulp mill operator at Boise Cascade.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kaylee E. Ricardo

Kaylee Elizabeth Ricardo, 27, of Richland, died April 14 in Portland.

She was born in Richland lived in Richland for 27 years.

She was a data technician for AWS.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Tietsort

Gary Tietsort, 88, of Kennewick, died May 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Queen City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1982.

He was a retired hardware store manager for Eagle and Lowes.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Karns

Beverly Karns, 89, of Richland, died May 18.

She was born in Rolling Forks, Minn., and lived in Richland for 76 years.

She was a retired executive secretary at for Battelle Northwest laboratories.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald D. Jennings Sr.

Ronald Douglas Jennings Sr., 80, died May 21 in Kennewick.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.