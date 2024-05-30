Tri-City Herald death notices May 29, 2024

Kenneth J. Patterson

Kenneth J. Patterson, 95, of Kennewick, died May 26 in Richland.

He was born in Burley, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 56 years.

He was a retired parachemist at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Miguel A. Arevalo

Miguel Angel Arevalo, 66, of Pasco, died May 26 in Richland.

He was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.

He was a truck driver for Lions Castle.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael E. Hart

Michael Eugene Hart, 82, of Richland, died May 24 in Richland.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in Richland for 14 years.

He was a retired business owner.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Antonette ‘Toni’ Jewell

Antonette “Toni” Jewell, 86, of Kennewick, died May 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Cle Elum and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 57 years.

She was a retired teacher and technical typist for Battelle Northwest.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary F. Engelhardt

Mary Fay Engelhardt, 81, of Richland, died May 26 in Richland.

She was born in Burlington, Colo., and lived in Richland for 51 years.

She was a retired nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Javier ‘Jav’ Medrano

Javier “Jav” Medrano, 53, of Kennewick, died May 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Quincy and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 26 years.

He was a Spanish teacher for Richland schools.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucio ‘Moses’ Castaneda

Lucio “Moses” Castaneda, 21, of Zillah, died May 26 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He worked in retail customer service.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria L. Outhet

Gloria Louise Outhet, 76, of Sunnyside, died May 25 in Spokane.

She was born in Washington and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was the owner of The Lockshop.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald D. Pentecost

Donald Dale Pentecost, 88, of Kennewick, died May 25 at Horse Heaven Adult Family Home.

He was born in Minden, Neb., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He retired from Pentecost Construction.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn I. Tarpley

Evelyn Ilene Tarpley, 87, of Pasco, died May 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in East, Point, GA, and was retired.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramona M. Meek

Ramona M. Meek, 94, of Mabton, died May 26 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Seattle and was a longtime resident of Mabton.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Nikole N. Vargas

Nikole Noelle Vargas, 30, of Richland, died May 24 in Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a supervisor and child care worker at Kids World Childcare.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde L. Henderson

Clyde Levon Henderson, 72, of Pasco, died May 21 in Pasco.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1965.

He was a carpenter.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Hagans

Robert Hagans, 78, of Kahlotus, died May 27 in Kahlotus.

He was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area.

He was a retired pipe fitter with Local 598. He served in the U.S. Army.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Arol L. Silvey

Arol Lee Silvey, 73, of Finley, died May 22 at his home.

He was born in Burns, Oregon, and lived in Finley for 14 years.

He was a retired logger.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Cash

Robert James Cash, 85, of Richland, died May 25 in Richland.

He was born in Mitchell, S.D. and lived in Richland since 1969.

He was a retired engineering manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.