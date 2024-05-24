Tri-City Herald death notices May 23, 2024

Maureen M. Hollibaugh

Maureen Mary Hollibaugh, 77, of Pasco, died May 19 in Spokane.

She was born in Manchester, England, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.

She was a retired paraeducator.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Lawley

Barbara J. Lawley, 54, of Burbank, died May 10 in Burbank.

She was born in Soldotna, Alaska, and was retired.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jennifer L. Stringham

Jennifer Lee Stringham, 79, of Richland, died May 20 in Richland.

She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in Richland for three years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Velma E. Brown

Velma Esther Brown, 87, of Eagle Point, Ore., died May 22 in Eagle Point.

She was born in Poyen, Ark., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired laborer at a fruit and vegetable warehouse.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Eunice L. O’Brien

Eunice Louise O’Brien, 86, of Kennewick, died May 21 in Pasco.

She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin H. Cronk

Kevin Howard Cronk, 59, of West Richland, died May 19 in West Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in West Richland for 18 months.

He worked in communication sales.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.