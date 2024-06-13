Tri-City Herald death notices June 12, 2024

Betty R. Stazenski

Betty Roberta Stazenski, 94, of Kennewick, died June 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Tensed, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

She was a retired administrative assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kimberly L. Rotter

Kimberly Lynn Rotter, 57, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janine P. Pounds

Janine Patricia Pounds, 83, of Pasco, died June 8 in West Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Pasco for over 50 years.

She was retired from elementary education with the Pasco School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Percifield

Robert J. Percifield, 90, of Kennewick, died June 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ronan, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area most of his life.

He was a retired laborer with Laborers 348.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Joel A. Flores

Joel A. Flores, 45, of Grandview, died June 11 in Prosser.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was an HVAC technician.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Francis C. Larosee

Francis Conrad Larosee, 83, died June 10 in Warden, Wash.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.