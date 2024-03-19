Tri-City Herald death notices March 18, 2024

Janet M. Koeller

Janet Marie Koeller, 73, of Kennewick, died March 13 in Richland.

She was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired dental assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gonzalo Beltrán

Gonzalo Beltrán, 54, of Pasco, died March 14 at home.

He was born in Zacatecas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol J. Peterson

Carol J. Peterson, 85, of Kennewick, died March 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 49 years.

She was a retired health physics technician at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Verhaag

Barbara Ann Verhaag, 77, of Benton City, died March 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Checotah, Okla., and lived in Benton City for 24 years.

She was retired from working in food service.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tony Wise

Tony Wise, 48, of Kennewick, died March 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived all his life in the Tri-Cities.

He was an estimator and general manager at Tri-City Glass.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven B Moomaw

Steven B. Moomaw, 62, of Richland, died March 17 in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.