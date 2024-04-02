Tri-City Herald death notices March 30, 2024

Billy R. Wilkins

Billy Ray Wilkins, 77, of Kennewick, died March 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Winnsboro, La., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was a retired sales person and coin operator for Pacific Northwest Bell.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane E. Eckstine

Diane E. Eckstine, 91, of Burbank, died March 26 in Burbank.

She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

She was a retired beautician and manager of the JC Penny’s Salon.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel L. McMurtrey

Daniel Lynn McMurtrey, 78, of Kennewick, died March 24 in Richland.

He was born in Richland, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John P. Wohlwend

John “Pat” Patrick Wohlwend, 86, of Kennewick, died March 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Greeneville, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

He was an Air Force veteran and retired Oregon State Police officer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juan M. Robles

Juan Marquez Robles, 90, of Pasco, died March 26 in Pasco.

He was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was a retired laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton D. Litteral

Clinton Drew Litteral, 54, of Kennewick, died March 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Houston, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

He was a NW Winery forklift driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda R. Adkinson

Linda Reiko Adkinson, 82, of Kennewick, died March 30 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 75 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marcia L. Eckert

Marcia Lee Eckert, 81, of Kennewick, died March 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima, and lived in Kennewick for three years.

She was a retired banking trainer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Allie R. Markel

Allie Ry Markel, of Benton City, died March 25 in Spokane. She was two months old.

She was born in Richland.

Her parents are Samantha Combs and Alec Markel.

Walter W. Schlosser

Walter Wesley Schlosser, 73, of Grandview, died March 30 in Grandview.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifetime Yakima Valley resident

He was a diesel mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert E. Spears

Robert E. Spears, 74, of Pasco, died March 26 in Pasco.

He was born in Martinez, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.

He was a retired painter at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dixie Bove-Brandsma

Dixie Bove-Brandsma, 71, of Pasco, died March 23 in Pasco.

She was born in Kennewick, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a retired massage therapist with Advanced Muscular Therapy.

Muller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.