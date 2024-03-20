Tri-City Herald death notices March 19, 2024

Robert A. Gerds II

Robert Allen Gerds II, 70, of Benton City, died March 15 at home.

He was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 65 years.

He was a retired millwright at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christine Willingham

Christine Willingham, 76, of Pasco, died March 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Isola, Miss., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a retired from document control work at the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis A. Faulk

Dennis A. Faulk, 64, of Grandview, died March 19 in Aberdeen.

He was born in Grandview and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired environmental project manager.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Kasko

Joyce Kasko, 87, of Richland, died March 18 in Richland.

She was born in Alba, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 86 years.

She was a retired school bus driver for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Isidro Uribe Valdez

Isidro Uribe Valdez, 61, of Pasco, died March 16 in Colfax.

He was born in Brownsville, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

He was an owner/operator truck driver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Yevgeniya Pavlovna Slutskaya

Yevgeniya Pavlovna Slutskaya, 83, of Kennewick, died March 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Velemichi, Belarus, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

She was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Piedad De La Torre

Piedad De La Torre, 75, of Pasco, died March 19 at home.

She was born in San Pedro, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.