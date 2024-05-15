Tri-City Herald death notices May 12, 2024

John P. Harris Jr.

John P. Harris Jr., 94, of Rochester, Wash., died May 2 in Centralia.

He was born in Altoona, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a farmer and retired from the New York Department of Corrections.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Guadalupe Lopez

Jose Guadalupe Lopez, 40, of Pasco, died May 3 in Pasco.

He was born in Visalia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was a contractor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy F. Dodge

Roy Frank Dodge, 80, died May 11 in Othello.

He lived in Othello for 52 years.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.