Tri-City Herald death notices March 21, 2024

Robert Romero Jr.

Robert Romero Jr., 50, of Richland, died March 13 in Stockton, Calif.

He was born in French Camp, Calif, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was an events server at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bettie P. Baser

Bettie Pearl Baser, 94, of Mabton, died March 21 in Grandview.

She was born in Mountain View, Mo., and was a longtime Mabton resident.

She was the owner and operator of a dairy farm.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

George M. Bumpaous

George Michael Bumpaous, 75, of Pasco, died March 19 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy/K-9 officer and a security supervisor at Columbia Basin College.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Paschke

Robert James Paschke, 70, of Richland, died March 18 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 33 years.

He was a retired psychologist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ardella M. Weidner

Ardella Marcella Weidner, 89, of Kennewick, died March 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Beulah, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 68 years.

She was retired from clerical work.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Armando Zarate

Armando Zarate, 39, of Connell, died March 13 in Connell.

He was born in Rio Grande City, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area all his life.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.