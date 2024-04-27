Tri-City Herald death notices April 26, 2024

Julie Siharath

Julie Siharath, 31, of Pasco, died April 20 in Pasco.

She was born in Boise, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 16 years.

She was a bartender.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Corvin F. Henderson

Corvin Franklin Henderson, 88, of Pasco, died April 23 at Wind Song Memory Care, Kennewick.

He was born in Hasty, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1975.

The U.S. Coast Guard veteran was a retired laborer with Local 348.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

David G. Forsman

David G. Forsman, 81, of Kennewick, died April 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Auburn, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

He was a retired truck driver.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel M. Nance

Daniel Martin Nance, 66, of Kennewick, died April 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a heavy equipment operator.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.