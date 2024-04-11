Tri-City Herald death notices April 11, 2024

Larry E. Harper

Larry Eugene Harper, 81, of Prescott, died April 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in South Dakota and was a retired heavy equipment operator for Walla Walla County.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger D. Bates Sr.

Roger Dennis Bates Sr., 75, of Benton City, died April 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in Benton City for 50 years.

He was a former police officer and chief of the Benton City Police Department and a volunteer firefighter and EMS for Benton County Fire District 2.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary S. Scrimsher

Gary Sheldon Scrimsher, 86, of Kennewick, died April 9 at home.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

He was a retired farm manager and orchardist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lorenzo Sanchez Ramos

Lorenzo Sanchez Ramos, 79, of Sunnyside, died April 9 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Coalcomán, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert W. Lybecker

Robert Wayne Lybecker, 61, of Kennewick, died March 29 at home.

He was born in Plummer, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for a year.

He was an auto mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Desiree N. Kleier

Desiree Nicole Kleier, 42, of Pasco, died April 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Martinez, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

She was a register nurse at Richland Rehabilitation Center.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence W. Frazer

Lawrence William Frazer, 59, of Pasco, died April 3 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a security guard.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin B. McColloch

Kevin B. McColloch, 46, of Pasco, died April 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a communication lineman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Funicello

Jeffrey Funicello, 70, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for a year.

He was a retired collection agent.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.