Tri-City Herald death notices March 11, 2024

Douglas M. Swartz

Douglas Matt Swartz, 86, of Kennewick, died March 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Howe, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 78 years.

He was retired from the institutional foods industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christine E. Bissell

Christine Elizabeth Bissell, 79, of Kennewick, died March 8 at home.

She was born in California and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2012.

She was a retired receptionist and sales specialist.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Schmidt

Betty J. Schmidt, 81, of Kennewick, died March 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Jonesboro, LA., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

She was the retired office manager for the Casey Family Program.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie D. Brown

Jackie Dawn Brown, 79, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 74 years.

She was a retired document designer for Energy Northwest.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.