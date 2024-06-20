Tri-City Herald death notices June 19, 2024

Brittany T. Neri

Brittany Teresa Neri, 27, of Prosser, died June 18 in Richland.

She was born in Monterey Park, Calif., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a dental assistant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Louis E. Watkins

Louis E. Watkins, 70, of Grandview, died June 18 in Grandview.

He was born in Monroe, La., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired well driller for the Department of Energy.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Higgins

Mildred Higgins, 97, of Kennewick, died June 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Flag Pond, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1966.

She was a former salesperson with Washington Photo and Woolworth’s.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda K. Julian

Linda Kay Julian, 77, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Eldorado, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1974.

She was a retired Human Resources specialist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kaydell C. Bowles

Kaydell Corwin Bowles, 85, of Richland, died June 17 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care.

He was born in Star Valley, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired quality assurance manager at Sandvik Special Metals.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.