Tri-City Herald death notices April 10, 2024

Randy L. Hirano

Randy Lee Hirano, 70, of Pasco, died April 7 in Pasco.

He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years and in Hermiston, Ore., for 27 years.

He was a potato farmer for 3P Farms.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert W. Rehwalt

Robert Warren Rehwalt, 70, of Pasco, died April 4 in Pasco.

He was born in Roseburg, Ore., and lived in Pasco for 13 years.

He was a retired health physicist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn ‘Nan’ A. Spalding

Kathryn “Nan” Ann Spalding, 83, of Pasco, died April 6 in Pasco.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 42 years.

She was a retired piano teacher and church organist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce P. Ausmus

Bruce Phillip Ausmus, 90, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Norwood, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 48 years.

He was a retired long-haul owner/operator of Ausmus Trucking.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Schmid

Carol Schmid, 90, of Richland, died April 4.

She was born in Milford, Mich., and lived in Richland for 65 years.

She was a retired X-ray technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald H. Siefken

Donald Herbert Siefken, 73, of Pasco, died April 8 in Pasco.

He was born in Mason City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.

He was a retired truck driver for LGH Trucking and BDI.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.