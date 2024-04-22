Tri-City Herald death notices April 19-20, 2024

David Bennett

David Bennett, 67, of Kennewick, died April 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Port Angeles, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

He was a retired truck driver for Market Transport.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Corrine Armstrong

Corrine J. Armstrong, 105, of Richland, died April 8 in Richland.

She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

She was a retired travel accountant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.







Jose A. Solis

Jose A. Solis, 63, of Sunnyside, died April 18 in Toppenish.

He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired auto mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.