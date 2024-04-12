Tri-City Herald death notices April 12, 2024

Kathryn F. Glennen

Kathryn Francis Glennen, 57, of Richland, died April 8 in Richland.

She was born in South Bend, Ind., and lived in Richland for 33 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James E. Brown

James Earl Brown, 68, of Kennewick, died April 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in El Pasco, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 32 years.

He was a retired forklift operator and warehouse manager for a steel recycling company.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Maura R. Stephens

Maura Rae Stephens, 53, of Richland, died April 5 in Richland.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a case worker for the state Department of Social and Health Services.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean Dorsey

Jean Dorsey, 96, of Prosser, died April 10 in Prosser.

She was born in Granger and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired self-employed grape grower.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jane Anderson

Mary Jane Anderson, 80, of Kennewick, died April 11 at home.

She was born in Spanish Fork, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas A. Smith Jr.

Douglas Alan Smith Jr., 55, of Richland, died April 8 in Richland.

He was born in Fort Benjamin, Ind., and lived in Richland for 47 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Johnson

Robert Craig Johnson, 74, of West Richland, died April 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sedro Woolley, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 49 years.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Flannery

Mary Ann Flannery, 88, of Kennewick, died April 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hazen, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce M. Heintz

Joyce Marie Heintz, 92, of Prosser, died March 22 at Chaplaincy Hospice in Kennewick.

She lived in Prosser all of her life and was a homemaker and bookkeeper for family businesses.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Larry E. Harper

Larry Eugene Harper, 81, of Prescott, died April 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in South Dakota and was a retired heavy equipment operator for Walla Walla County.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger D. Bates Sr.

Roger Dennis Bates Sr., 75, of Benton City, died April 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in Benton City for 50 years.

He was a former police officer and chief of the Benton City Police Department and a volunteer firefighter and EMS for Benton County Fire District 2.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary S. Scrimsher

Gary Sheldon Scrimsher, 86, of Kennewick, died April 9 at home.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

He was a retired farm manager and orchardist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lorenzo Sanchez Ramos

Lorenzo Sanchez Ramos, 79, of Sunnyside, died April 9 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Coalcomán, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert W. Lybecker

Robert Wayne Lybecker, 61, of Kennewick, died March 29 at home.

He was born in Plummer, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for a year.

He was an auto mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Desiree N. Kleier

Desiree Nicole Kleier, 42, of Pasco, died April 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Martinez, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

She was a register nurse at Richland Rehabilitation Center.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence W. Frazer

Lawrence William Frazer, 59, of Pasco, died April 3 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a security guard.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin B. McColloch

Kevin B. McColloch, 46, of Pasco, died April 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a communication lineman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Funicello

Jeffrey Funicello, 70, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for a year.

He was a retired collection agent.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Randy L. Hirano

Randy Lee Hirano, 70, of Pasco, died April 7 in Pasco.

He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years and in Hermiston, Ore., for 27 years.

He was a potato farmer for 3P Farms.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert W. Rehwalt

Robert Warren Rehwalt, 70, of Pasco, died April 4 in Pasco.

He was born in Roseburg, Ore., and lived in Pasco for 13 years.

He was a retired health physicist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn ‘Nan’ A. Spalding

Kathryn “Nan” Ann Spalding, 83, of Pasco, died April 6 in Pasco.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 42 years.

She was a retired piano teacher and church organist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce P. Ausmus

Bruce Phillip Ausmus, 90, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Norwood, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 48 years.

He was a retired long-haul owner/operator of Ausmus Trucking.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Schmid

Carol Schmid, 90, of Richland, died April 4.

She was born in Milford, Mich., and lived in Richland for 65 years.

She was a retired X-ray technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald H. Siefken

Donald Herbert Siefken, 73, of Pasco, died April 8 in Pasco.

He was born in Mason City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.

He was a retired truck driver for LGH Trucking and BDI.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jennifer A. Vance

Jennifer Ann Vance, 61, of Kennewick, died April 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Olivia Village, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for eight years.

She was a nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lillis E. Jenkins

Lillis E. Jenkins, 70, of Richland, died April 3 at home.

She was born in Flandreau, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Richard A. Weaver

Richard Albert Weaver, 92, of Kennewick, died April 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 64 years.

He was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Epifanio Perez Martinez

Epifanio Perez Martinez, 46, of Kennewick, died March 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Cuerámaro, Guanajuato, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a construction laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Linton

David Lawrence Linton, 64, of Pasco, died April 6 in Richland.

He was born in Moses Lake and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

He was a retired welder.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Raul Estrada Jr.

Raul Estrada Jr., 91, of Kennewick, died April 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for three years.

He was a retired water treatment engineer in public works.

CODA Alternative Cremation & Funeral, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elwood L. Davis III

Elwood Lamar Davis III, 26, of Pasco, died March 30 in Benton County.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

He was a handyman and carpenter.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry A. Hernandez

Terry Ann Hernandez, 69, of Kennewick, died April 6 in Pendleton, Ore.

She was born in Pasco and Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Mendoza Go

Patricia Mendoza Go, 77, of Richland, died April 3 in Richland.

She was born in the Philippines and lived in the Tri-Cities area for five years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Hurley

James Robert Hurley, 76, of Kennewick, died April 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Oswego, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

He was a retired construction manager for Stone and Webster Engineering and Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alan ‘Mike’ Prindiville

Alan “Mike” Prindiville, 87, of Richland, died April 1 in Richland.

He was born in Rutland, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for eight years.

He was a retired contract administrator in the nuclear industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.