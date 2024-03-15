Tri-City Herald death notices March 14-15, 2024

Michael Swett

Michael Swett, 51, of Richland, died March 12 in Yakima.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a pipelayer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda K. Jones

Linda Kay Jones, 60, of Pasco, died March 8 in Pasco.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

She was a retired waitress in the food industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard J. Smart

Richard Joseph Smart, 82, of West Richland, died March 13 in West Richland.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 49 years.

He was a retired nuclear engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.