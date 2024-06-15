Tri-City Herald death notices June 14, 2024

Michael L. Schwartz

Michael Lewis Schwartz, 82, of Richland, died June 7 in Richland.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Richland for 46 years.

He was a former customer service technician in the technology industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathy D. Baker

Kathy Diane Baker, 60, of West Richland, died June 14 in West Richland.

She was born in Bountiful, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a lab technician for Lamb Weston.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lauren Adams

Lauren Adams, 67, of Pasco, died June 13 in Kennewick.

She lived in the Tri-Cities for over 12 years.

She was a retired medical coder.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Andresito Torres Gomez

Andresito Torres Gomez, 27, of Pasco, died June 4 in Pasco.

He was born in Mexico and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Miller

James Ray Miller, 91, of Richland, died June 11 in Richland.

He was born in Bessemer, Alabama, and lived in Richland for 80 years.

He was a retired chemical technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Clark

Robert Clark, 76, of Pasco, died June 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in Aberdeen and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 32 years.

He was a retired engineer at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Frederick J. Boyce

Frederick Joe Boyce, 76, of Benton City, died May 14 at home.

He was born in Moscow, Idaho, and lived many years in Benton City.

The U.S. Army veteran was a retired carpenter.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Justin J. Reyes

Justin J. Reyes, 24, of Mabton, died June 12 in Mabton.

He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Mabton resident.

He was a packer for a distribution center.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Guadalupe Torres

Jose Guadalupe Torres, 52, of Mattawa, died June 10 in Mattawa.

He was born in Mexico and lived many years in Eastern Washington.

He was a forklift driver for Matson Fruit Company.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Vincent P. Kirk

Vincent Paul Kirk, 83, of Kennewick, died June 13 in Richland.

He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired instructor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Phonda S. Gusman

Phonda Sue Gusman, 71, of Kennewick, died June 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Davenport, Iowa, and lived in Kennewick for 69 years.

She was a retired grocery clerk for Albertson’s.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.