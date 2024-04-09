Tri-City Herald death notices April 9, 2024

Jennifer A. Vance

Jennifer Ann Vance, 61, of Kennewick, died April 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Olivia Village, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for eight years.

She was a nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lillis E. Jenkins

Lillis E. Jenkins, 70, of Richland, died April 3 at home.

She was born in Flandreau, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Richard A. Weaver

Richard Albert Weaver, 92, of Kennewick, died April 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 64 years.

He was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Epifanio Perez Martinez

Epifanio Perez Martinez, 46, of Kennewick, died March 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Cuerámaro, Guanajuato, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a construction laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Linton

David Lawrence Linton, 64, of Pasco, died April 6 in Richland.

He was born in Moses Lake and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

He was a retired welder.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Raul Estrada Jr.

Raul Estrada Jr., 91, of Kennewick, died April 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for three years.

He was a retired water treatment engineer in public works.

CODA Alternative Cremation & Funeral, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elwood L. Davis III

Elwood Lamar Davis III, 26, of Pasco, died March 30 in Benton County.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

He was a handyman and carpenter.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry A. Hernandez

Terry Ann Hernandez, 69, of Kennewick, died April 6 in Pendleton, Ore.

She was born in Pasco and Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, is in charge of arrangements.