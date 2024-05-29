Tri-City Herald death notices May 28, 2024

Donald D. Pentecost

Donald Dale Pentecost, 88, of Kennewick, died May 25 at Horse Heaven Adult Family Home.

He was born in Minden, Neb., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He retired from Pentecost Construction.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn I. Tarpley

Evelyn Ilene Tarpley, 87, of Pasco, died May 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in East, Point, GA, and was retired.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramona M. Meek

Ramona M. Meek, 94, of Mabton, died May 26 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Seattle and was a longtime resident of Mabton.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Nikole N. Vargas

Nikole Noelle Vargas, 30, of Richland, died May 24 in Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a supervisor and child care worker at Kids World Childcare.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde L. Henderson

Clyde Levon Henderson, 72, of Pasco, died May 21 in Pasco.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1965.

He was a carpenter.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Hagans

Robert Hagans, 78, of Kahlotus, died May 27 in Kahlotus.

He was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area.

He was a retired pipe fitter with Local 598. He served in the U.S. Army.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Arol L. Silvey

Arol Lee Silvey, 73, of Finley, died May 22 at his home.

He was born in Burns, Oregon, and lived in Finley for 14 years.

He was a retired logger.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Cash

Robert James Cash, 85, of Richland, died May 25 in Richland.

He was born in Mitchell, S.D. and lived in Richland since 1969.

He was a retired engineering manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.