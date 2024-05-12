Tri-Cities student with a ‘heart for service’ named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar

A Tri-Cities high school senior will receive one of the nation’s highest honors for his tireless dedication toward academic excellence and community involvement.

The U.S. Department of Education this week named Southridge High School student Ashwin Joshi as a 2024 Presidential Scholar. He is one of just 161 students selected this year for the honor.

These Presidential Scholars are recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education (CTE) fields, according to the DOE.

“Ashwin is an amazing student and we are so proud of his many accomplishments,” said Kennewick School District Superintendent Traci Pierce. “To be named a Presidential Scholar is an incredible honor and Ashwin is so deserving of the recognition.”

“He has such a bright future and a heart for service. As a district, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to him for this well-deserved award,” she continued.

Ashwin Joshi

Joshi is the student behind Ashwin Teen Financial Academy, a Tri-Cities nonprofit which offers free and essential financial education to teens around the world. He’s also the young mind behind a bill introduced in the Washington Legislature this year that would have mandated students receive a half-credit of financial education.

The Southridge senior’s advocacy and hard work has been previously recognized by various educators and elected officials, including State Superintendent Chris Reykdal and State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti.

“While most states had three scholars earn the recognition, Washington has five from across our diverse state — and we couldn’t be prouder,” Reykdal said in a statement.

“Washington’s students have worked hard and their accomplishments in academics, leadership and service speak for themselves. I look forward to their success in the careers and pathways that they choose,” he continued.

The other Washington students named Presidential Scholars this week include Lexi Molnar of Goldendale High School; Siddhartha Dylan Pant of Lakes High School; Jacob Scrupps of Odessa High School; and Kosha Upadhyay of Bellevue Senior High School.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others and embrace opportunities to lead.”

About 3.7 million high school seniors are expected to graduate this year.

More than 5,700 of those students — or fewer than 1% — qualified to become a Presidential Scholar through high SAT or ACT scores, nomination from a chief state school officer for exceptional accomplishments in a CTE field, or through the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Once selected as candidates, students submit school evaluations, transcripts, essays and a self-assessment for review. A review committee then evaluates each student application based on a cover essay as well as their academic achievements, personal character, leadership and service activities.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars gives the final say on which students will receive the designation.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars program has honored more than 8,200 of the nation’s top-performing high school seniors.

Two students from each state — as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad — are recognized each year as a Presidential Scholar, as well as an additional 15 at-large, 20 art students and 20 CTE students.

The 2024 Presidential Scholars will be recognized this summer at an online event.

As a Presidential Scholar designee, Joshi was also allowed to name a teacher he considered to be of important influence in his school community. He chose Southridge teacher Jannette Salisbury.

She and others will be recognized as Distinguished Teachers as part of the Presidential Scholars program.