Tri-Cities restaurant shut down and 10 more eateries fail food safety inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District gave 11 failing grades in food safety inspections of restaurants and other establishments selling food in the Tri-Cities area May 4-10.

An inspector found mice and cockroaches in one Pasco restaurant and required it to close until it addressed the problem. It reopened Thursday, May 16.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 65 inspections, with 29 of those awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 repeat red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of adequate handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Businesses may have separate inspections of business lines with different health safety risks, such as grocery sales and a deli that prepares food.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Asian Garden, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine May 7 (70 Red, 0 Blue)

Restaurant was required to temporarily close after a sticky trap had two mice and another had six to 10 cockroaches, according to the health district. A bag of starch in a dry storage area had a quarter-size hole and near the hole were mouse droppings. The restaurant was required to be deep cleaned and have pest control done, before the health department approved it to reopen Thursday, May 16.

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, food not in good condition, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (vinegar rice without time marking was discarded during inspection), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

El Chapala, 107 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Routine May 7 (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (ice for consumption was touching part of ice machine with biofilm and grime and a cabbage had black spots and appeared to be wilting), improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Fairfield Inn By Marriott, 7809 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up May 9 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

Foodies, 701 The Parkway Richland, Routine May 8 (35 Red, 3 Blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (>45°F), improper thawing procedures.

King City Truck Stop, 2100 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: No certified food protection manager on staff, food worker cards not 100%, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Little Caesar’s, 8530 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up May 9 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities (water in two sinks not hot enough), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Love’s Travel Stop (Food service), 3602 N. Capitol Ave., Pasco, Routine May 10 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

Red Lion Airport Hotel, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine May 9 (45 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities (no soap at sink in food preparations area), improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

Ruben’s Pupuseria Restaurante, 3330 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: No certified food protection manager on staff, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper cold holding (42-45°F), lacking a proper consumer advisory for eggs with runny yokes.

Sushi Mori, 1350 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Follow-up May 9 (60 Red, 6 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing (hands not washed before putting on gloves), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Xpress Mart, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Follow-up May 7 (40 Red, 7 Blue)

Notes: No certified food protection manager on staff, improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

Passed inspections

3 Eyed Fish Wine & Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland, Routine May 9 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

509 Taco’s, 110 S. Elm Ave., Pasco, Follow-up May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Antojo Costeno, 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine May 9 (30 Red, 7 Blue)

Antojos 509, 10 E. Bruneau Blvd., Kennewick, Routine May 10 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Applebee’s, 43 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Follow-up May 8 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Ara Sushi & Grill, 430 George Washington Way, Richland, Follow-up May 8 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Aub’s Bananza Bread (Limited Service), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Bento Teriyaki, 61 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Follow-up May 8 (5 Red, 2 Blue)

Blue Carrot Pilates & Smoothie Bar, 4827 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Bob’s Burgers & Brew, 3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Routine May 9 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Boricua’s Catering, 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine May 9 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Burger King, 2407 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (25 Red, 2 Blue)

Cafe Magnolia, 4309 W. 27th Place Kennewick, Routine May 7 (Commissary 0 Red, 0 Blue (Restaurant 10 Red, 8 Blue)

Cafe’nated, 507 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine May 9 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Cakes Sweets and More, 1999 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Churros Mia, 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Follow-up May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Delicakes by Angelica, 151 N. Ely Kennewick, Routine May 10 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

El Habanero Mexican Taqueria, 1803 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine May 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue) (Commissary use 5 Red, 0 Blue)

El Sabor De Mexico, 222604 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Routine May 6 (25 Red, 3 Blue)

Fast And Curryous (Mobile), 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland, Routine May 9 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Finley Shopper, 222608 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Routine May 6 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Fresh Juice Me, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up May 9 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Golden Taco (Mobile), 272 Wellsian Way, Richland, Routine May 8 (30 Red, 7 Blue)

Guadalajara Style Mexican Food, 10 E. Bruneau Kennewick, Routine May 10 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Hanford High School Concession Building, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Routine May 10 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Heron Bluff Winery, 27938 W. Old Inland Empire Highway, Benton City, Routine May 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Human Bean, 4305 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up May 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Ice Harbor Brewing Co., 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine May 8 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Jimmy John’s, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine May 10 (0 Red, 3 Blue)

Kiona Vineyards Winery, 44612 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Routine May 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Las Villas De Palomino, 1315 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Follow-up May 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Lucky Food Mart, 22 Goethals Drive, Richland, Follow-up May 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Mariscos El Camaron, 1410 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine May 8 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

McDonald’s, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Routine May 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Mi Rancho Alegre, 6409 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Monarca Ice Cream, 1830 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Moonshot Brewing, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Kennewick, Routine May 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Neighbor’s Conoco, 780 Stevens Drive, Richland, Follow-up May 10 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Oh Sushi, 735 The Parkway, Richland, Routine May 8 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

One Stop Mart, 1903 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Follow-up May 10 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Opa Mediterranean Kitchen, 1815 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine May 9 (15 Red, 5 Blue)

Our Cookie House, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Routine May 9 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Pearl Coffee, 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine May 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Pick Me Up Coffee, 401 Wellisan Way, Richland, Routine May 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Pizza Hut, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Red Apple Market, 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Routine May 8 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Rollin, 212 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine May 8 (15 Red, 10 Blue)

Round Table Pizza, 1435 George Washington Way, Richland, Follow-up May 10 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Smokin’ Boar Sausages, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine May 10 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Southridge Dugout, 4800 Hildebrand Road, Kennewick, Routine May 9 (25 Red, 5 Blue)

Subway, 2604 Tweedt Court, Kennewick, Routine May 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Sushi Time — Shiki Sushi, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Follow-up May 9 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Sweet Snack Attack, 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Routine May 10 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Taco Feliz, 103 Keene Road, Richland, Follow-up May 8 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Taco Time, 2222 Keene Road, Richland, Routine May 9 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Tacos Sahuayo, 104 S. Oregon St., Pasco, Routine May 7 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Taqueria La Esperanza (Mobile), 1427 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine May 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Vieyra’s Mac & More, 455 Ninth St., Richland, Routine May 9 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Wheat Head Brewing Co., 92308 E. Locust Grove Road, Kennewick, Routine May 4 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Zip’s, 400 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Routine May 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)