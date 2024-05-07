Here’s which Tri-Cities races are already heating up after day 1 of WA filing week

Tri-Cities candidates planning to run for public office later this year began filing their paperwork on Monday to get on the ballot.

The Washington Secretary of State’s candidate filing period opened at 8 a.m. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit their paperwork online or by mail to get their name on the ballot.

The deadline to withdraw is 5 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Dozens of seats in Benton and Franklin counties are up for reelection this year. Across the state, more than 400 offices on the federal, state, judicial, legislative and county levels are scheduled for reelection in 2024.

Races need at least three candidates to qualify for the Aug. 6 primary election. If two or fewer register with the Secretary of State’s office, the candidates automatically move on to the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Only the top two with the most votes in the primary election, regardless of party, can move on to the general election.

Voters can visit vote.wa.gov up until July 29 to register to vote online or update their information to participate in the Aug. 6 primary.

They also can visit their local county auditors office in-person to register to vote up until 8 p.m. on election day.

Here’s a highlight of the Tri-Cities candidates who filed to run as of 5 p.m. Monday.

U.S. House of Representatives, Washington’s 4th Congressional District

Veterans advocate and former U.S. Senate hopeful Tiffany Smiley filed to run against fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who is seeking a sixth term this year representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District.

Dan Newhouse

Newhouse is a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer and businessman.

Smiley is a former nurse and Pasco native who became a prominent veterans advocate after her husband was injured and blinded by a suicide car bomber while deployed in Iraq. She previously tried to unseat U.S. Sen. Patty Murray in 2022.

Tiffany Smiley

Jerrod Sessler, the Republican candidate backed by former President Donald Trump in this race, has said he plans to challenge Newhouse but has yet to file for the office.

Benton, Franklin county commissions

The chairman of both the Benton and Franklin county commissions have attracted challengers.

Jerome Delvin

Real estate broker Jeff Smart filed to unseat Benton County Commission Chairman Jerome Delvin. Both are running as Republicans.

Jeff Smart

In Franklin County, business liaison professional Ana Ruiz Kennedy, a Democrat, has filed to challenge Commission Chairman Rocky Mullen, a Republican cattle rancher and local businessman.

Rocky Mullen

Longtime Franklin County PUD commissioner and former small business owner Stu Nelson has a challenger for his District 3 seat. Pedro Torres Jr., a Pasco fitness instructor, has filed for his position.

Ana Ruiz Kennedy

Other legislative, county and judicial races

Several other candidates around the Tri-Cities filed to run for public office on Monday but had not attracted any challengers. Most of them are incumbents.

Stephanie Barnard, state representative No. 1, 8th District

April Connors, state representative No. 2, 8th District

Curtis King, state senator, 14th District

Chelsea Dimas, state representative No. 1, 14th District

Mark Klicker, state representative No. 1, 16th District

Skyler Rude, state representative No. 2, 16th District

Will McKay, District 3 commissioner, Benton County

Barry Bush, commissioner No. 3, Benton County PUD

Stephen Bauman, District 1 commissioner, Franklin County

Stu Nelson, District 3 commissioner, Franklin County PUD

Dave Petersen, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 1

Joe Burrowes, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 2

Diana Ruff, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 3

Norma Rodriguez, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 4

Bronson Brown, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 5

Jacqueline Stam, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 6

Jackie Shea-Brown, Benton-Franklin Superior Court, Judge No. 7