Tri-Cities man accused of drinking before high speed crash that sent 3 people to hospital

A drunk driver allegedly had five beers before hitting the gas on Center Parkway and causing a dramatic crash in February.

Investigators said Samuel Rizza, 43, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes heading west when in the span of seven seconds he reached 73 mph, more than double the speed limit, according to court documents.

It was too fast to control the car when he reached a curve in the road and crossed over the center line and hit a Honda CRV head-on.

Nearly two months after the Feb. 17 wreck, Rizza pleaded not guilty to three counts of vehicular assault in Benton County Superior Court last week.

Rizza appeared in court April 18 with his attorney Alexander Johnson. His trial is scheduled for June 24.

Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Clark asked for continuous electronic alcohol monitoring along with a breath system set up on any car that he is driving.

Johnson agreed with the ignition system, but said the concern in this case was for him driving drunk, and having another alcohol monitoring system is not necessary.

At the moment, Rizza is still recovering from the crash and not able to to drive.

Judge Diana Ruff sided with Johnson saying she is satisfied with the court order, and didn’t see any reason for continuous monitoring.

Speeding in Kennewick

Rizza allegedly told police he had five beers at a bar before getting behind the wheel of his Mercedes along with a passenger.

The defendant’s blood was taken, but his blood-alcohol level was not included in the court documents.

He was allegedly heading west on Center parkway when he put the accelerator to the floor, according to court documents. The event data recorder in his car showed the car was going 57 mph in the 35 mph zone about 5 seconds before the crash.

He allegedly kept the accelerator to the floor and was going 73 mph a couple of seconds before the crash. Center Parkway curves to the right about 200 feet past Deschutes Avenue.

Rizza wasn’t able to keep control of the car and it crossed into the opposite lane and hit a Honda CRV head on.

Rizza and his passenger, as well as the two people in Honda, were taken to a local hospital. The passenger in the Mercedes had fractures in his vertebrae. One person in the Honda had a broken ankle and the other had a ruptured colon.