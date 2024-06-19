Tri-Cities leaders speak at Juneteenth Brunch

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second-annual Juneteenth Brunch was held in Johnson City at the Langston Centre Wednesday.

The event was hosted by Kaifa Events. East Tennessee State University, Ballad Health, Sync Space and the City of Johnson City Parks and Recreation also partnered to host the brunch.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, when Union troops brought news of freedom to hundreds of thousands of slaves in Texas.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Kaifa Events CEO Besiah Fahngon told News Channel 11 that the goal was to expand since 2023 and to highlight more than just the end of slavery.

“When we talk about Juneteenth, as much as it is a holiday to talk about the end of slavery, really I feel like there are so many other accomplishments throughout the history of time that we can really talk about and emphasize and then how to move forward,” Fahngon said.

In Johnson City, the holiday was observed with a brunch and panel discussion.

The Juneteenth Brunch ran from 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. Guest speakers included Tanya Foreman from Eastman, Todd Gilyard from the Minority Business Development Agency, Heath Guinn of Sync Space, Johnson City Medical Center CEO Kenneth Shafer and ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland.

The speakers spoke about the importance of Juneteenth as a holiday.

“The dialogue is extremely important,” Fahngon said. “Sometimes, we see some of these community leaders as people that are totally different from us, and by putting them up on stage with people that we do recognize and know, it humanizes them a little bit and we’re able to have that one-on-one conversation.”

