Tri-Cities got hot enough to tie a daily record. But much cooler weather is coming soon

The Tri-Cities tied its record high for April 2, set in 1908, as the temperature climbed to 82 degrees late Tuesday afternoon.

Normal highs for the date are 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

But the warm and sunny weather is not sticking around.

The Tri-Cities high is forecast to drop more than 30 degrees by Friday, which is forecast to be the coolest day for the Tri-Cities this week.

Clouds were building over southeastern Washington Tuesday evening and a cold front was beginning to move into the area, according to the weather service.

Wednesday the high was forecast to drop to 57 and then 52 Thursday and 51 Friday.

It forecast a 30% chance of rain Wednesday building to a 50% chance of rain Thursday and Friday, followed by dry weather through the weekend.

With partly to mostly sunny weather through the weekend, highs should return to near normals of 60 to 62 degrees, according to the weather service.

The cold front is forecast to bring snow to the Blue Mountains.

The weather service forecasts 3 to 5 inches of new snow Thursday night and 1 to 3 inches Friday on Interstate 84 near Meacham, Ore., 30 miles east of Pendleton.

Travelers heading west from the Tri-Cities could see some light snow on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass in Washington in the coming days. Less than a half inch accumulation is forecast on Friday.