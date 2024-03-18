Tri-Cities felon who sold drugs to supplement his disability checks sent back to prison

A Kennewick felon has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison after he was arrested when a man showed up at a hospital emergency room bleeding and with teeth missing.

The injured man told police and hospital staff that several people had tied him to a chair at the Kennewick home of Kyle Keith Trapp, 61, beaten him and threatened him with a gun because they said he had stolen drugs from Trapp.

“This case is an example of the culture of violence and dangerous behavior which surrounds drug distribution,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref of the Eastern Washington District.

Eighteen guns were found at Trapp’s house, including two without verifiable serial numbers and an assault-type “ghost gun,” a gun with no serial number assembled from parts, according to a federal court document.

The guns also included a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, other rifles, and shotguns and handguns.

About 58 grams of heroin, which Trapp intended to sell; a substance to mix with heroin; and ammunition and gun parts also were found, according to a court document.

He was selling drugs to supplement his Social Security disability payment, according to a court document.

Trapp pleaded guilty to being a felon possessing a firearm and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Perez said in court documents that Trapp had a “long history of major and minor offenses, involving violence, driving offense, controlled substances, theft and dishonesty — in short, defendant has been involved in most every category of crime.”

“His home appeared to be location for drug sales, gun storage and people to gather to seemingly engage in whatever criminal activity they chose,” she said.

But Trapp’s attorney, Nick Mirr of Yakima, said his criminal history may be long but consists of the nonviolent crimes of a person with lifelong struggles with alcohol and drug abuse.

His only significant prison time, 17 months, was for a 2013 conviction for malicious mischief and third-degree theft, according to a court document.

On Jan. 7, 2023, when the hospital patient said he was beaten at Trapp’s house, people had come to the house to buy and use drugs, Mirr said in a court document.

Trapp’s dog accidentally consumed a controlled substance, and Trapp had locked himself in the bathroom to care for his dog when the assault happened, Mirr said.

“While Mr. Trapp’s decision to sell small quantities of drugs and possess firearms placed him in a position where such an event could take place at his home, it is important to note he is not being sentenced for any assaultive behavior, that he was never alleged to have used a firearm against another individual, and that he will be held to answer for charges related to that offense by the state of Washington,” Mirr said.

Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said Trapp knew he was not allowed to have guns “but demonstrated his complete disregard for the law and safety of his community.”

U.S. Judge Mary Dimke sentenced Trapp in Richland to three years probation after he finishes his prison sentence. She recommended participation in a drug abuse program while he is in prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern Washington District. The program focuses on gun crimes in Eastern Washington, including armed career criminals.

The case was investigated by the FBI.