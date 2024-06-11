Tri-Cities driver faces possible charges after hitting a car along I-82, killing a man

A Lower Yakima Valley man is dead after a Kennewick driver hit his two-door Honda while it was parked along the shoulder of Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Sean D. Orrin, 33, of Kennewick, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the interstate approaching Zillah in Yakima County at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He changed lanes and his SUV hit the disabled Honda that Jorge Ochoa, 36, of Toppenish, had been driving. Ochoa was sitting in his car without his seatbelt on, according to the WSP.

Ochoa died before he could be taken to a hospital. Orrin was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the WSP.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor, it said.

Eastbound traffic was diverted from the highway until about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Ochoa was the second person from Toppenish to die on I-82 in less than 12 hours.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Toppenish died about 8:15 p.m. Monday night after colliding with two semi trucks on I-82 a few miles east of Prosser in Benton County.