Trevor Noah: After Mass Shootings, Americans Try To Blame Everything But Guns

Trevor Noah has lived in America for only two years but he’s witnessed news coverage of so many mass shootings that he can now predict the country’s response.

“We’re shocked; we’re sad; thoughts and prayers; and then almost on cue people are going to come out and say, ‘Whatever you do, when speaking about the shootings, don’t talk about guns,’” the “Daily Show” host said on Monday’s broadcast.

Inevitably, Americans try to blame everything but guns for mass shootings.

“Is it Muslims? Is it blacks? Is it mentally ill people? Is it white nationalists?” Noah said, mimicking Americans’ responses.

After a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival from his hotel room window on Sunday night, killing more than 50 people and injuring over 500, Noah was surprised to learn that some Americans were asking a new question: Is it hotels?

“So just to keep track of the arguments,” Noah said. “Mass shooting, mass shooting, mass shooting, mass shooting, mass shooting, mass shooting, we have to take care of this hotel check-in issue.”

Take a look at Noah’s full response in the video above.