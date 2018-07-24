Trevor Noah Has Come Under Fire for an Offensive Joke He Made About Aboriginal Women in 2013

Trevor Noah is facing backlash online after footage from a 2013 stand-up set resurfaced, capturing the comedian making an offensive joke about Aboriginal women.

The clip has been circulating on social media ahead of the Daily Show host’s planned tour of Australia next month, prompting some to call for a boycott.

In the video, Noah says “all women of every race can be beautiful.” He then adds, “And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine.'”

“Plus it’s not always about looks, maybe Aborigine women do special things, maybe they’ll just like, jump on top of you,” he says, before making a suggestive gesture.

As the clip spread, several Aboriginal women rebuked the South African comedian on social media.

Well this is horrible. I’m surrounded by countless beautiful Aboriginal women @Trevornoah #boycotttrevornoahinoz https://t.co/gVeLXANzqA — LaVonne Bobongie (@_LaVonne_) July 22, 2018

Yo @Trevornoah,

Im Beautiful BECAUSE Im Aboriginal. Im Strong BECAUSE Im Aboriginal.

Im Loved BECAUSE Im Aboriginal.

Im Smart BECAUSE Im Aboriginal.

I am surrounded by Beautiful Aboriginal women who arent punchlines, theyre Warrior Goddesses #BeautifulBECAUSEImAboriginal







— Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) July 22, 2018

As condemnation mounted, Noah on Monday acknowledged that his joke was wrong. He promised “never to make a joke like that again,” though he did not apologize.