Trevor Noah: 'Buddy' Email On Russia Deal Could Hit Trump In The 'Trunk'

Reports that a Donald Trump associate tried to forge a real estate deal in Russia that he said would help Trump become president got Trevor Noah buzzing Tuesday on “The Daily Show.” Especially one email in particular.

“Buddy our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Felix Sater wrote in a 2015 note to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, outlets noted. “I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this.”

Noah had a few things to say about Sater’s controversial past and then concluded the email could boost investigations into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. Only the host put it more colorfully:

This “buddy boy” email may not be the smoking gun for Trump, but what it could end up being is the broken taillight ― the thing that gives law enforcement the excuse they need to look into Trump’s trunk. And we all know he’s got a lot of junk in that trunk.