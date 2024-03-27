Trenton's addiction to spending on the backs of NJ taxpayers has to end

It’s often said that New Jersey’s politics never disappoint when it comes to providing noteworthy news. January and February were certainly no exception.

Disparity study

In 2020, the Murphy Administration commissioned a comprehensive review — often called a ‘disparity study’ — of state contracts awarded to Minority, Women and Veteran-Owned Business Enterprises, or MWVBEs.

The study, which was finally released in January, only confirmed what minority-owned businesses have long known and have been saying for years; namely, that qualified MWVBEs are not receiving a fair share of state contracts. If fact, it’s not even close.

Study conclusions included the following:

Minority-owned businesses represented 28% of the available construction businesses but received only 4% of the contract dollars

Minority-owned businesses represented 24% of the available goods and services businesses but received only 4% of the contract dollars

Woman-owned businesses represented 38% of the available professional services businesses but received less than 10% of the contract dollars

The study highlighted a substantial negative impact on Black and Brown-owned businesses, in particular.

Release of the study having been delayed, why didn’t the Administration formulate and simultaneously release a corrective action plan? Doing so would have already begun the process of closing procurement gaps well known throughout Governor Murphy’s tenure.

Given the injustice, why not act urgently and implement reforms through executive order? Prior to the Governor’s wife, Tammy Murphy, ending her US Senate bid, could it have been yet another quid pro quo linked to her campaign?

Whether by executive order or, if necessary, legislation, the Governor should do everything in his power to:

Re-open New Jersey’s Approved Contractor List, providing immediate access to all qualified MWVBEs and making any business on the list eligible for state, county and municipal contracts

Require mandatory MWVBE participation of 30% via subcontracting and/or partnering

Update MWVBE ‘set asides’ language and ensure strict enforcement of MWVBE procurement goals

Redirect funds currently given to state agencies responsible for assisting MWVBEs to minority chambers of commerce, who are best positioned to provide direct assistance

State budget

Murphy gave his seventh annual budget address in February and like the previous six, it laid out a plan that increases spending. His proposed $56 billion budget is a whopping $20 billion more than Gov. Chris Christie’s last in 2018.

The proposed budget includes a $1 billion tax increase on employers, a tax increase on everyone with HMO health insurance, a new truck tax, a toll increase, a NJ Transit fare increase, additional gas taxes, new taxes and fees on hunters, new taxes on electric vehicles, ending the tax exemption on school supplies and reimposition of licensing fees on teachers.

Jack Ciattarelli

On top of that, with all the wage escalation we’ve seen, people will be paying more in income taxes since we don’t index our tax brackets for inflation.

Given all these increases, residents will pay an additional $3 billion to the state government. For New Jersey’s 3 million families, that means, on average, being out-of-pocket an additional $1,000 per year.

"‘"No new taxes in my second term."

Wasn’t it Governor Murphy who stood next to me on the debate stage and said that?

There’s more bad news. In the governor’s budget proposal, 160+ communities will see their property taxes go up due to decreases in state school aid. And so, the Governor boasting about fully funding the state school aid formula when 160+ school districts are getting less aid is misleading, insulting, and tone deaf. Why, by the way, are we fully funding a flawed formula?

For many school districts, it gets even worse. Federal Title III funding, which helps pay for English language instruction, isn’t increasing despite the fact that many New Jersey school districts are enrolling more and more non-English speaking students. Even more reason for Murphy not to cut aid to any district.

Despite the budget being up 56% in six years’ time, taxes, tolls and fares continue to rise. Trenton’s addiction to spending must end. Until it does, New Jersey will continue to have an affordability crisis.

So long, for now

Since January 2022, USA TODAY Network New Jersey newspaper editors have given me the privilege of sharing my views in a regular monthly column. The experience has been most enjoyable and very much appreciated.

Hyperpartisanship and demagoguery never being my thing, I’ve tried to always discuss the issues of the day in the simplest of terms while also providing pragmatic, common sense solutions. Whether readers agreed or disagreed with my column, I do greatly appreciate their time and interest.

As for my future plans, I’ll be making a major announcement very soon, which brings my monthly column to an end. But that doesn’t mean New Jersey residents have heard the last of me.

New Jersey is home. Always has been, always will be. And so, somewhere across this great state of ours, I look forward to seeing you soon.

Jack Ciattarelli was the 2021 Republican nominee for New Jersey governor.

