Trenton stacks demolition rescheduled for Friday: Where to watch, film

The Trenton Channel power plant smokestacks are set to be blown up Friday, the new date announced on social media by the Grosse Ile Police Department. Demolition was initially planned for last month.

"Take 2: Lights, Camera, Action," the Monday morning post said, using movie clapboard emojis. "As we transition towards cleaner energy sources and pave the way for redevelopment, this iconic coal-fired facility, which has stood for nearly a century, is set to be razed."

The new date, police said, still could be rescheduled, depending on the weather.

The coal-fired facility in Trenton, which was idled in 2022, is slated to be redeveloped, with a second phase of demolition set for May 17, a date which also may change depending on the weather and other conditions.

This time, however, the post included more information about where people could watch — and film ― the explosion, if they wanted, as well as what residents could see, hear and feel when the demolition begins.

A viewing area will be set up at West River, between Ruthmere and Marlborough.

The explosions, the police said, are expected to sound like thunder with send vibrations.

What it means: Consumers Energy gets OK to bury power lines in 6 Michigan counties

Police said roads would be closed to vehicles and pedestrians: Grosse Ile Parkway, Bellevue Road, West River and West Jefferson starting at about 6:40 a.m. and lasting about two hours.

No power outages, however, are expected.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Trenton stacks set to be demolished Friday