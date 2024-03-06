Trenton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after Berkeley man's drug-related death

TOMS RIVER - A Trenton man has pled guilty to manslaughter following the drug-related death of a Berkeley man, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Wednesday.

On Monday, Ryan Thompson, 35, pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of a 55 year-old man in Berkeley Township in September, Billhimer said.

On September 29, Berkeley Township Police responded to a residence on Torrey Pines Drive for a report of an unresponsive male, the prosecutor said. Upon arrival, officers found the body of the victim, already deceased from an apparent drug overdose.

A continuing investigation revealed that Thompson and his co-defendants, Michael Wormann, 38, of Toms River, and Tina Martinez, 61, of Trenton, were involved in the distribution of fentanyl to the victim the day before his death, according to Billhimer.

Thompson was initially charged on Oct. 20 with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the prosecutor said. He turned himself in to Berkeley Township Police on that date and was subsequently transported to the Ocean County Jail where he has remained since.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system, according to Billhimer.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office believe that the fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of his death.

As a consequence, Thompson, Wormann, and Martinez were all charged in connection with the victim’s death on November 14.

Wormann was initially charged in September with distribution of fentanyl, possession of less than one-half ounce of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of fentanyl, Billhimer said. He was arrested without incident at his residence by Berkeley Township Police and released on a summons pending a future appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

On October 17, Martinez was initially charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, Billhimer said. She was taken into custody without incident at her residence in Trenton, transported to New Jersey State Police Headquarters in Trenton and released on a summons pending a future appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Thompson remains in the Ocean County Jail pending his sentencing on May 3, at which the state will seek a term of seven years in prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, Billhimer said. The charges against Wormann and Martinez - who were previously released from the Ocean County Jail due to New Jersey Bail Reform - remain pending.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Trenton man pleads guilty in overdose death of Berkeley resident