Trenton Avenue paving project will require Claymont to reroute school buses

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ Work is expected to begin in mid-April or the beginning of May for a $750,000 resurfacing project for Trenton Avenue that will impact busing of Claymont school students.

The street will be resurfaced from Herrick Street to Newport Avenue. This project will include resurfacing, storm sewer replacement, curb improvements and upgrade of five intersections.

During the project, Trenton Avenue will close from Herrick Street to South Jay Street. Traffic will be detoured via Jaycee Road to Holiday Avenue to Newport Avenue, back to Trenton Avenue and reverse.

"We do not have a set date as to when the closure will begin," said Lauren Borell, public information officer for Ohio Department of Transportation District 11. "We are working closely with the village and the contractor to determine that date."

Claymont Superintendent Brian Rentsch said the paving project will impact student drop off and pickups at Claymont Elementary School, 320 Trenton Avenue, as well as the district's busing routes.

"The busing route will reroute around the creek on Newport Avenue," he said. "This change will be during the entire phases of construction. Buses will still be able to access the building off of Walnut Street.

"The street closure does impact our student car pattern and we will have to make changes as the project progresses. It was first anticipated to begin at the corner of Walnut and Trenton. Cars will still follow their normal route as they follow today, but will have to leave the parking lot and travel north towards Save a Lot due to the work on the corner of Walnut and Trenton Avenue. As the project progresses changes will be provided to the parents. One benefit is that this inconvenience will be short lived as school is close to dismissing for the summer."

The project has a completion date of July 31.

